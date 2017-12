Displacing as much water as five aircraft carriers is just one eye-popping statistic that attempts to explain the sheer size of the world's largest vessel.

Construction on Shell's huge floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) structure began in 2012 and was finished in July by Samsung's Heavy Industries in South Korea, before being towed to Australia.

Now the floating facility sits at its first location, Shell's Prelude gas field, around 125 miles north off the Western Australian coast.