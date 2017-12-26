Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: WATT, TEUM & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Tuesday:

Energous stock surged more than 65 percent after the bell. The charging technology company announced it received Federal Communications Commission approval for its propriety WattUp transmitter. The much-hyped router purports to charge devices wirelessly, using Radio Frequency projections. The certification is the first of its kind for an at-a-distance charger, according to Energous.

Shares of Pareteum fell more than 3 percent in the extended session. The decline comes after the stock closed up more than 120 percent, after the telecom software and systems company announced it completed development of a new service that would enable customers to accept and process cryptocurrencies.

Illumina shares declined 1.5 percent after hours in relatively light volume. The move comes after shares of the company, which makes and markets systems to analyze genetic function, slipped less than 1 percent during the regular session.