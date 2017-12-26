Apple missed 'easy money' by failing to ship the HomePod

One Apple shareholder says he's more confident in the company than he was a year ago — except for one "huge failure": not shipping the HomePod in time for the holidays.
Apple said in November that the $349 smart speaker, originally slated for December release, will now ship to the U.S., U.K. and Australia in early 2018. Never one to rush shipments, the company has simply said it needs "a little more time before it's ready for our customers."
"Yeah, it's a big deal, because it's easy money," Ross Gerber, CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, told CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Tuesday. "It was requested by several relatives of mine, and we had to buy them the Google or the Sonos or the Amazon. Not having the Apple product as simple as this is a huge failure for them. And this has been my criticism of them over the last year or two ... sort of being reactive, versus proactive, in innovation."