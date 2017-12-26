    ×

    Markets

    Bitcoin climbs back above $16,000, rallying more than 50 percent from Friday's low

    • The digital currency briefly climbed more than 12.5 percent to above $16,100 late Tuesday morning.
    • Bitcoin has now recovered more than 50 percent from a low of $10,400 hit Friday in an extremely volatile day of trading.
    A man looks at ATM machines (L and R) for digital currency Bitcoin in Hong Kong on December 18, 2017.
    Anthony Wallace | AFP | Getty Images
    A man looks at ATM machines (L and R) for digital currency Bitcoin in Hong Kong on December 18, 2017.

    Bitcoin rallied Tuesday, recovering from a sharp sell-off late last week.

    The digital currency briefly climbed more than 12.5 percent to above $16,100 late Tuesday morning, according to Coinbase, the leading U.S. platform for trading major digital currencies.

    With Tuesday's gains, bitcoin has now recovered more than 50 percent from a low of $10,400 hit Friday in an extremely volatile day of trading that had no immediately apparent explanation behind it.

    The CME bitcoin futures expiring in January traded almost 13.6 percent higher Tuesday near $16,055, and the Cboe bitcoin futures gained 14.5 percent to $16,000.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    Bitcoin/USD Coinbase
    ---
    Bitcoin Futures
    ---
    BITCOIN FUT
    ---