"China is one of the countries most exposed to pollution, particularly air pollution."

And as countries come together to try to keep the world from warming by more than a total of 2 degrees Celsius, China certainly has a big role to play. The country emits 10.36 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide per year, according to the Global Carbon Project.

To many observers, China's status as a leading issuer of green bonds signals its commitment to address the environmental problems that have come with the country's rapid industrialization over three decades.

The agreement reached in Paris came into effect in November 2016, and is designed to prompt nearly 200 countries including China to cut greenhouse gas emissions. The huge pact has stirred greater interest in green bonds among investors.

Global green bond issuance leaped by 120 percent in 2016, to a record $93.4 billion, according to ratings agency Moody's. Green bonds hit $94.5 billion in the first nine months of this year and are on course to exceed $120 billion for the full year, the agency added.