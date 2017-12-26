Elon Musk asked his Twitter followers for Tesla feedback – here's what they said

Tesla CEO Elon Musk asked his 17.1 million Twitter followers for feedback Tuesday, saying he wants to know how the auto and power company "can improve further."

Musk unveiled the Tesla Semi and a second-generation roadster in November, with the former receiving hundreds of reservations from companies like PepsiCo, WalMart and UPS.

One Twitter user told Musk that a Tesla pickup truck is needed. Musk responded by saying that he promises Tesla will "make a pickup truck right after Model Y."

Musk is "dying to build it," he tweeted.

When asked if the pickup would be comparable in size to Ford's F-150 line of trucks, Musk said it would have a "similar total size." He added that the Tesla truck may be slightly bigger, saying it he wants it to account "for a really game changing" feature.

The other vehicle mentioned, the Model Y, is a crossover that Musk has hinted at both on Twitter and on a Tesla conference call earlier this year. Musk said in May that the Model Y would be built "using substantial carryover from [the Model] 3 in order to bring it to market faster."

Many queries focused on existing Tesla software and design. Angel investor Jason Calacanis suggested a "family arriving home alert," to use a vehicle's navigation system presets to tell others when the vehicle would be returning to a designated home location — to which Musk said "sure."

Others asked for updates on the Model S browser, such as a night mode and the option to open mobile versions of websites. Musk said that the existing browser is "terrible" but that "major browser upgrades" are coming "to all cars in a few months."

Users asked for more information about the second version of Autopilot — the self-driving feature standard on all Tesla vehicles. Musk said the new software is "going through exhaustive testing" and said Tesla is working on features such as "a rain sensor." Another person asked about further remote controls, such as turning on a Tesla's heated features via the mobile app. Musk says those features "should be in the next update."

Musk often — especially more than most chief executives — responds to questions and comments on Twitter. Whether it is to explain upcoming Tesla software changes, taking feedback on elements of design or even to combat critics, Musk is very accustomed to responding to his mass following online. His responses range from matter-of-fact explanations to jokes about SpaceX launches — such as when Musk responded to one user that the Falcon 9 launch seen by millions in the sky above Los Angeles on Friday "was definitely aliens."

Tesla stock has risen more than 49 percent this year as of Friday's close at $325.20 per share, according to FactSet.