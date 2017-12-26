The continent is seeing a boom in apps, wearables and other tech that helps people stay in shape, and the industry has attracted millions of dollars in funding in recent years.

Buoyed by rising income levels and favorable government policy, residents from Guangzhou to Gurgaon have flocked to gyms and spinning classes in the past few years. A number of companies have mushroomed to serve the increased demand, and many have scored funding with little fuss.

"The proliferation of mobile, a burgeoning middle class, and pro-fitness government policies are enabling the rise of fitness tech in China and India," venture capital research firm CB Insights said in a recent report.