Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: MNK, VLKAY, AAPL, RBS, INTC & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Mallinckrodt – The UK-based drug maker is buying Sucampo Pharmaceuticals for $1.2 billion in cash, or $18 per share. Mallinckrodt said its purchase of the Maryland-based drug maker will be immediately accretive to its earnings. Sucampo shares had risen earlier this month on reports that it was fielding takeover offers.

GGP — The Wall Street Journal reported that Brookfield Property Partners is seeking to restructure its offer for part of the mall owner that it does not already own. The $14.8 billion offer it made last month was half in cash and half in stock, but GGP is said to be wary of accepting Brookfield stock in its current form.

Volkswagen — Chief Executive Matthias Mueller told German newspaper Welt that the automaker's 2017 results will be "outstanding in operational terms". Volkswagen has been trying to recover from the 2015 emissions scandal which has cost it billions in fines and penalties.

Royal Bank of Scotland – The bank will pay $125 million to resolve claims related to the sales of mortgage backed securities to two large California pension funds. RBS had been accused of misrepresenting those securities and failing to disclose the nature of the mortgages that backed them.

Apple — Apple's first-quarter iPhone X sales will be 30 million compared to the prior quarter's 50 million units, according to the Economic Daily News. The report also said that suppliers have slowed down component production. The report has also weighed on shares of suppliers that are traded in the US, including Finisar and Skyworks Solutions.

Intel – Intel will fall from the #1 slot for semiconductor sales this year after being on top for 25 years, according to Japan's Nikkei newspaper, with Samsung Electronics displacing Intel in the rankings.

Walmart, Amazon.com, Target – These and other retailers are on watch today, on reports of improved holiday season sales this year. MasterCard SpendingPulse reported a 4.9 percent gain in sales for the November 1 through December 24 period, compared with last year's 3.7 percent gain. E-commerce sales were up 18.1 percent compared to a year earlier.

Credit Suisse – Credit Suisse expects a roughly $2.3 billion write down of various US assets, stemming from the new US tax law passed last week by Congress.

Fortress Investment Group – Fortress gave financially strapped blood-testing firm Theranos a $100 million loan, according to the Wall Street Journal, receiving warrants equivalent to a four percent holding. The loan will help Theranos avert a possible bankruptcy filing.

Under Armour — CEO Kevin Plank is pushing back on the notion that his private investment firm is merely a side job and that he is firmly focused on running the athletic apparel maker. He told the Wall Street Journal he spends only a few hours per week on his private investments.

Garmin – Garmin introduced a new activity tracker called the "vivofit 4", which the fitness and GPS device maker said can go for more than a year without being charged.

Capital One – The company resubmitted its capital plan to the Federal Reserve, to address certain weaknesses that the Fed had identified in its prior report. As part of its resubmission, Capital One reduced the amount of authorized share repurchases.