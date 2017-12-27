Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: DRAD & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Digirad stock shot up close to 18 percent in the extended session. The health-care imaging company announced it would sell its Medical Device Sales and Service contracts to Philips North America for $8 million. Digirad and Philips, a Dutch technology company, have a pre-existing relationship. Digirad CEO Matt Molchan said the company considered holding on the contracts, but "determined that the best value for the business would be in the hands of Philips."

Union Pacific shares rose more than 2 percent on relatively light volume after the bell. The extended session gains came after the stock closed up more than 1.2 percent in the regular session.

Williams Companies shares slipped nearly 1 percent after hours following a slight decline during the regular session.

Walt Disney Co. shares were flat in the extended session. The Disneyland theme park in California suffered a power outage that affected dozens of attractions.