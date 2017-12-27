    ×

    Investing

    Art Cashin: Apple iPhone X news appears to have 'cast a shadow over everything'

    • A recent report that Apple would cut its sales forecast for the iPhone X appeared to have "cast a shadow over everything," Art Cashin says.
    • "We'll see if they can shake that off and get started again here," Cashin says.
    Market doesn't look 'awe-inspiring': Art Cashin
    Market doesn't look 'awe-inspiring': Art Cashin   

    A recent report that Apple would cut its sales forecast for the iPhone X appears to have "cast a shadow over everything," closely followed trader Art Cashin told CNBC on Wednesday.

    He spoke a day after Apple posted its worst day since August. Taiwan's Economic Daily newspaper, citing unidentified sources, reported Tuesday that the tech giant would be slashing its sales forecast for the iPhone X in the quarter to 30 million units.

    Apple's stock was modestly lower on Wednesday.

    "The negative news surrounding Apple cast a shadow over everything. Most of the tax, the Apple suppliers, etc., etc.," Cashin said on "Squawk on the Street." "We'll see if they can shake that off and get started again here."

    Regarding the overall market Wednesday, Cashin said it doesn't look "awe-inspiring."

    "We're still waiting to see if the Santa Claus rally can get started," said Cashin, UBS' director of floor operations at the New York Stock Exchange.

    On Tuesday, Cashin said President Donald Trump's signing of the tax overhaul would distort the holiday rally, which generally runs through the first two trading days of January.

    "This has been a dreadful year for seasonal patterns. Almost none of them have worked," Cashin said.

    "People didn't know how [the tax bill] was going to be treated," he added. "So that also may have thrown some other things off."

    Morning Squawk: CNBC's before the bell news roundup

    Sign up to get Morning Squawk each weekday

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.
    Please enter a valid email address

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AAPL
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...