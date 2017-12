Investors stateside will be paying close attention to the latest economic data. At 7 a.m. ET, routine mortgage applications are due out, followed by consumer confidence and pending home sales, both of which are set to be released at 10 a.m. ET. Meantime at 10:30 a.m. ET, the Dallas Fed's Texas service sector outlook survey is expected to be released.

Also, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $34 billion in five-year notes and $13 billion in 1-year and 10-month floating rate notes (FRNs).

Commodities will also be of key importance to investors on Wednesday, after crude futures hit a more than two-year high on Tuesday. On Wednesday however, oil prices came under pressure.