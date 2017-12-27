    Images from the record-breaking snowfall in Erie, Pennsylvania

    Images from the record-breaking snowfall in Erie, Pennsylvania

    Thomas Berry removes snow from the sidewalk in front of his home after two days of record-breaking snowfall in Erie, Pennsylvania, December 27, 2017.
    Robert Frank | Reuters

    Record-breaking snow piled up in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday after two days of snowfall that had already surpassed 5 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

    The 34 inches that fell on Christmas Day alone was a new record for a single day in Erie, the NWS said. The storm also broke the 59-year-old record for two-day snowfall recorded anywhere in Pennsylvania.

    No residents of Erie have been publicly reported as being injured in the storm.

    —Reuters contributed to this report.

    • White skies

      A resident walks north on Pine Ave as more snow falls after two days of record-breaking snowfall in Erie, Pennsylvania, December 27, 2017.
      Robert Frank | Reuters

    • Car trouble

      People help dig out a car from a parking spot after two days of record-breaking snowfall in Erie, Pennsylvania, December 27, 2017.
      Robert Frank | Reuters

    • Frozen over

      Mike Ion blows snow off of his pickup truck after two days of record-breaking snowfall in Erie, Pennsylvania, December 27, 2017.
      Robert Frank | Reuters

    • Snowy roofs

      Snow hangs from a rooftop after two days of record-breaking snowfall in Erie, Pennsylvania, December 27, 2017
      Robert Frank | Reuters

    • Winter extremes

      Jeff Strum removes snow off of his car after two days of record-breaking snowfall in Erie, Pennsylvania, December 27, 2017.
      Robert Frank | Reuters

    • Snow everywhere

      Thomas Berry removes snow from the sidewalk in front of his home after two days of record-breaking snowfall in Erie, Pennsylvania, December 27, 2017.
      Robert Frank | Reuters

    • Enveloped in white

      A snow plow removes snow after two days of record-breaking snowfall that had already surpassed 5 feet (1.5 meters), breaking city and state records, according to the National Weather Service in Erie, Pennsylvania, December 27, 2017.
      Robert Frank | Reuters

