Images from the record-breaking snowfall in Erie, Pennsylvania

Record-breaking snow piled up in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday after two days of snowfall that had already surpassed 5 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

The 34 inches that fell on Christmas Day alone was a new record for a single day in Erie, the NWS said. The storm also broke the 59-year-old record for two-day snowfall recorded anywhere in Pennsylvania.

No residents of Erie have been publicly reported as being injured in the storm.

