Images from the record-breaking snowfall in Erie, Pennsylvania

Record-breaking snow piled up in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday after two days of snowfall that had already surpassed 5 feet, according to the National Weather Service.
The 34 inches that fell on Christmas Day alone was a new record for a single day in Erie, the NWS said. The storm also broke the 59-year-old record for two-day snowfall recorded anywhere in Pennsylvania.
No residents of Erie have been publicly reported as being injured in the storm.
—Reuters contributed to this report.
A resident walks north on Pine Avenue as snow continues to fall.
Erie residents help to dig out a car from a parking spot.
Mike Ion blows snow off of his pickup truck.
Snow hangs from a rooftop.
Jeff Strum removes snow off of his car.
Thomas Berry removes snow from the sidewalk in front of his home.
A snow plow attempts to remove the 5-foot snow.