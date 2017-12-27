    ×

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Wednesday morning

    A driver delivers 7,500 gallons of unleaded gasoline to a Shell station in Peoria, Illinois.
    Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are mixed after Tuesday's mostly flat close.

    -Mastercard says U.S. shoppers spent a record $800 billion this Christmas season.

    TAX REFORM RESULTS

    -Shell Oil says the new tax reform law will have a "favorable impact" on its operations. It will provide details in its next earnings statement, but the boost could be worth up to $2.5 billion. Daimler says the tax reform law will boost its annual earnings by 1.7 billion euros. BMW says it will get a 1.55 billion euro boost. Chubb insurance is expecting a $250 million immediate boost from the tax law.

