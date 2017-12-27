Power outage hits Disneyland in California

A power outage hit Disneyland in California, affecting dozens of attractions.

The outage started before 11 a.m. local time and hit Toon Town and Fantasyland, according to a Disneyland representative. Power resumed to most of the areas by noon local time, although the representative wouldn't identify which rides might still be affected.

Guests were escorted off rides until power was restored. A representative for the park said they were not aware of any people still stranded on rides.

The Anaheim Fire Department said it has not been tapped for any rescues.

"We escorted guests off of rides as part of standard procedure until the power was restored," Disney representative Elva Rubalcava said, adding that power has been restored to a majority of the park, although some rides may still be affected.

The 85-acre theme park averages about 44,000 visitors a day, and holiday weeks are among its busiest times of the year.

Park officials attributed the outage to an issue with a resort transformer.

"We've determined that the issue is with a Disneyland Resort transformer and our team is currently assessing and working to restore power," officials said in a statement released to KABC.

Disneyland said it was only accepting guests for re-entry, while the Disney California Adventure park was still open.

A representative for Disneyland said they do not plan to offer refunds to park visitors as of now.