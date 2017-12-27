Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, HOG, GE, BA, DG, KKR & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Apple – Apple faces multiple lawsuits in federal courts over its admission that it adjusts power in older phones to prevent possible shutdowns. The suits claim Apple defrauded iPhone users by slowing down their devices without warning.

Harley-Davidson – Harley is expanding its "Riding Academy" program to more dealership, in an effort to stem declining sales by teaching more people how to ride motorcycles.

Royal Dutch Shell – The company expects to take a fourth-quarter charge of up to $2.5 billion stemming from U.S. tax law changes that will affect its deferred tax position. However, the energy producer said that overall, the changes will be favorable to its US operations.

Barclays – The bank expects to take a write-down of about $1.34 billion due to U.S. tax law changes as well as the impact on its deferred tax position.

Chubb – Chubb said it would see a one-time benefit of $250 million from U.S. tax law changes. The company cited lower corporate tax rates and more favorable tax treatment of repatriated earnings.

Apollo Global Management – The private equity firm is being sued by Philip Falcone's hedge fund. Harbinger Capital Partners alleges Apollo concealed flaws in the ultimately unsuccessful wireless venture called LightSquared.

General Electric – GE increased its ownership stake in Swedish manufacturing systems maker Arcam to more than 90 percent from 77 percent. It purchased the new shares from Elliott Management and Polygon Investment Group.

Boeing – The jet maker won an order from Morocco's national airline, Royal Air Marco, for four 787-9 Dreamliners, worth $1.1 billion at list prices.

Callaway Golf – The golf equipment maker's stock was downgraded to "sell" from "neutral" at Compass Point, which cites valuation after the stock's 37 percent rise so far this year. It also cut its price target on the stock by $1 to $13.50.

Dollar General – The discount retailer announced plans to build a new distribution center in Longview, Texas. The center will create about 400 jobs and service about 1,000 Dollar General locations in Texas and the Southeast.

KKR – The private equity firm announced a deal to buy privately held PetVet, an operator of general and specialty veterinary hospitals. KKR made the acquisition through its "Core Investments" strategy, which focuses on long term opportunities.

Shire – The British drug maker has filed its first FDA submission related to its new plasma manufacturing facility in Covington, Georgia. The submission is for permission to manufacture a treatment for immunodeficiency. Shire expects to make a second submission during 2018 for its albumin therapy, which treats immune disorders and other diseases. Commercial production at the facility is expected to begin during the new year.