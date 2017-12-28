Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: AAPL, MOS & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Thursday:

Apple stock dipped slightly after the bell. The tech giant on Thursdays issued an apology to customers, after reports emerged that Apple introduced software that intentionally slows-down iPhones with older batteries.

Shares of Mosaic rose more than 1.6 percent in relatively light volume after hours. The upward move came after the stock closed slightly higher during the regular session.

Sprint shares declined slightly in the extended session following disclosures that Softbank added to its stake in the telecom company.