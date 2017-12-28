CBS' "Dr. Phil" show allegedly endangered the health of some of its guests, according to a STAT News/Boston Globe investigation, citing those who appeared on the show and addiction experts.

During the course of the show, host Phillip McGraw is cast as a persistent adviser helping people seeking assistance for substance abuse. But former guests told STAT and the Globe that the show engaged in exploitative practices.

Todd Herzog, winner of reality TV show "Survivor: China," said he was left alone with a bottle of vodka in his dressing room before his appearance. He told STAT and the Globe that he had been battling alcoholism at the time. Herzog claims he was handed a Xanax after drinking the whole bottle.

One family member said a guest allegedly purchased drugs with directions from show staff. Another guest said they were filmed while looking for a dealer.

McGraw declined a STAT/Globe interview request through a "Dr. Phil" show representative. The show's director of professional affairs told the news organizations that guests have never been provided alcohol or directed to purchase drugs.

"Dr. Phil" show representatives did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

