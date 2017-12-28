Wireless charging company Energous jumps 271 percent this week after its technology gets FCC approval

This is what you call a year-end rally.

Shares of wireless charging company Energous have more than tripled this week after the Federal Communications Commission certified the company's "power-at-a-distance" transmitter. The Energous WattUp Mid Field transmitter can charge smartphones, watches, smart speakers and all sorts of other gadgets at a range of up to three feet.

Energous attained FCC approval in time for next month's giant Consumer Electronics Show, where the company will be demonstrating its technology.

Energous now faces the challenge of getting the product into the market and convincing manufacturers to build its radio technology into future chips. Apple is using the competitive Qi wireless standard in its charging mat, which was announced in September.

But Energous is first to gain FCC clearance for midrange charging, and the company has partnered with Dialog Semiconductor as it seeks to find big-name distributors.

"Being first to market creates a meaningful competitive advantage to charging at a distance technologies," wrote William Gibson, an analyst at Roth Capital Partners, in a note on Thursday. "Dialog acts as a validation point for the technology."