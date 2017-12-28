First Look: Marcus Lemonis goes inside the marijuana capital of America

In a special episode of The Profit, Marcus Lemonis goes inside the marijuana capital of America: Humboldt County, California. People there have been growing pot for generations, mostly for the black market. But things are changing fast: on New Year's Day, recreational marijuana use becomes legal in California, creating the world's largest legal market. Marcus profiles the men and women growers in Humboldt as they step out of the shadows and are starting to go legitimate, hoping for a share of an expected 6-plus billion dollar a year market in the Golden State.



Get a sneak peek above.

The Profit All New Tuesdays 10P ET/PT

About "The Profit"

When Marcus Lemonis isn't running his multi-billion dollar company, Camping World, he goes on the hunt for struggling businesses that are desperate for cash and ripe for a deal. In each one-hour episode of The Profit, Lemonis makes an offer that's impossible to refuse; his cash for a piece of the business and a percentage of the profits. And once inside these companies, he'll do almost anything to save the business and make himself a profit; even if it means firing the president, promoting the secretary or doing the work himself.