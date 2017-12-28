    ×

    Here's what American workers need to do to get a raise, according to one labor expert

    • "If you want a wage increase, we really have to make sure we have a skilled workforce," says ManpowerGroup North America President Becky Frankiewicz.
    • There's a "growing divide between the haves and have-nots of skills, where skills are truly the new currency," Frankiewicz adds.
    The United States is in the middle of a "skills revolution," and employers will need to invest in American workers to compete with globalization, an expert on the U.S. jobs market told CNBC on Thursday.

    There's a "growing divide between the haves and have-nots of skills, where skills are truly the new currency," said Becky Frankiewicz, president of ManpowerGroup North America. "It's time to invest in American workers to reskill and upskill."

    "We have not seen wages move as much as expected," Frankiewicz said in an interview on "Squawk Box." "If you want a wage increase, we really have to make sure we have a skilled workforce."

    Nonfarm payrolls rose by 228,000 last month and the unemployment rate held steady at 4.1 percent. While the jobs number was good news for U.S. workers, wages continued to fall short of expectations, rising only 2.5 percent in the past year.

    President Donald Trump hopes the GOP's new tax law, which includes lowering the federal corporate rate to 21 percent from 35 percent, will spark business investments at home, such as hiring more workers and increasing wages.

    After the final bill was passed last week, several companies announced plans to raise their minimum wage levels and hand out bonuses.

    Other groups, including Democrats, remained skeptical about whether these tax changes will be enough to support U.S. workers in the long run.

