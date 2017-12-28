Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, AMZN, NTDOY, DIS, JBHT & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Apple — Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook's total compensation for fiscal year 2017 jumped by 47 percent to $12.8 million. Other top executives also got sizable raises for the fiscal year ending in September, as the company surpassed annual sales and profit goals.

Amazon.com – Amazon and Apple are in separate discussions with Saudi Arabian officials on investing in that country, according to Reuters. Both companies already sell products in Saudi Arabia, but do so through third parties.

Nintendo – Nintendo delayed the introduction of higher capacity 64-gigabyte game cars for its Nintendo Switch game console until 2019, according to the Wall Street Journal, due to technical issues. The current Switch cards can hold up to 32 gigabytes of data.

Barrick Gold, Freeport-McMoran, Goldcorp – These and other gold-related stocks could get a boost Thursday, as gold prices hit a one-month higher on dollar weakness.

Becton Dickinson – Becton's deal to acquire rival medical equipment maker CR Bard was conditionally approved by China regulators, clearing the way for the $24 billion deal to close. This was the last approval needed for the deal, based on the condition that Becton would sell certain businesses. The two companies expect the deal to close Friday.

Walt Disney – Walt Disney said power has been restored at the Disneyland theme park in California, following a power outage that lasted several hours.

Riot Blockchain, Longfin, Nova Lifestyle – These and other blockchain-related stocks are under pressure after South Korea imposed new restrictions on cryptocurrency trading to curb speculation.

Cheetah Mobile – The China-based mobile internet company announced the departure of independent director David Ying Zhang from the board. At the same time, the company has added two new board members, 58.com Chairman/CEO Michael Jinbo Yao, and Matrix Partners China founding member Michael Lingye Zuo.

JB Hunt Transportation Services – The transportation services company said it expected to earn between 77 cents and 82 cents per share for the current quarter, compared to consensus estimates of $1.02. JB Hunt added that those figures include 21 cents of charges related to one-time items. It also sees revenue in the range of between $1.9 billion and $2 billion, with current estimates at $1.90 billion. It also expects a one-time benefit from the new tax law, but that going forward it will mainly impact balance sheet items.