Why some countries are seriously considering handing out free money

FB's Zuckerberg calls for universal basic income

But the idea has been around for centuries. Philosopher Thomas Paine proposed payments "made to every person, rich or poor" in his 1797 work "Agrarian Justice."

In 1967, Martin Luther King Junior proposed a "guaranteed income" pegged to the median income level of society as a way to combat poverty.

Free-market champion Milton Friedman also advocated for a negative income tax, similar to basic income, as a way to simplify welfare and reduce bureaucracy.

Today universal basic income has support across the political spectrum. Senator Bernie Sanders has called it a "very correct idea" to address income and wage inequality, while some libertarians say it would provide a more efficient, simpler alternative to the existing welfare system.