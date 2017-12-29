    ×

    Airbus confirms $50 billion jet order, one of the biggest aviation deals in history

    • Airbus has confirmed a mammoth order of 430 jets worth a total $49.5 billion
    • Veteran airline investor Bill Franke of Indigo Partners inked the deal, comprising of 274 A320neos and 156A321neos
    • The European plane maker has also announced a $5.42 billion deal to sell 50 A320 neos to China Aircraft Leasing
    Bill Franke, Managing Partner of Indigo Partners (L) and John Leahy, Airbus Chief Operating Officer Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft (R) at the Dubai air show in November.
    CNBC's David Reid
    Airbus has said it has now confirmed its mammoth $49.5 billion order to supply 430 aircraft with U.S. private equity fund Indigo Partners.

    Veteran airline investor Bill Franke of Indigo Partners signed the preliminary order at the Dubai Airshow in November which will trigger delivery of 274 A320neos and 156 A321neos.

    The deal is Airbus's largest ever single order and provides aircraft for Wizz Air, Frontier Airlines, Jetsmart and Mexico's Volaris. Indigo has stakes in all ‎four airlines.

    Bill Franke, managing partner of Indigo Partners, said in a statement Thursday that the deal would help give customers of the ultra-low cost carriers "even more value".

    The aircraft in the spotlight at the 2017 Dubai Airshow

    Getty Images | Karim Sahib | AFP

    The list price of the aircraft is $49.5 billion but Airbus has previously confirmed that the private equity firm would not pay that price with the final cost not being revealed.

    Franke, who secured financing to conduct the deal on a sale and lease-back basis, said engine selections will be made at a later date.

    In a separate deal announced Friday, Airbus has revealed that China Aircraft Leasing (CALC) has signed up to buy 50 A320neos in a deal worth $5.42 billion at list prices.

    The European plane maker said the latest order brings CALC's total order book with Airbus up to around 200 single aisle aircraft.

    CALC is currently the largest aircraft operating lessor in China and is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

    Chinese companies have placed huge aircraft orders in the past year. During a visit by President Xi Jinping to Germany in July, Airbus announced a $22 billion order to supply 140 planes.

