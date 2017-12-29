Airbus confirms $50 billion jet order, one of the biggest aviation deals in history

Airbus has said it has now confirmed its mammoth $49.5 billion order to supply 430 aircraft with U.S. private equity fund Indigo Partners.

Veteran airline investor Bill Franke of Indigo Partners signed the preliminary order at the Dubai Airshow in November which will trigger delivery of 274 A320neos and 156 A321neos.

The deal is Airbus's largest ever single order and provides aircraft for Wizz Air, Frontier Airlines, Jetsmart and Mexico's Volaris. Indigo has stakes in all ‎four airlines.

Bill Franke, managing partner of Indigo Partners, said in a statement Thursday that the deal would help give customers of the ultra-low cost carriers "even more value".