Dick Bove says 'time to buy' Goldman Sachs, reversing negative call

A noted bank stock analyst said in a Friday note that it's time to buy Goldman Sachs, just about a month after saying investors should bet against the name.

The investing climate today "is exactly the environment Goldman has been preparing for for 10 years," Dick Bove of Vertical Group said Friday in a phone interview with CNBC. "Now it's here."

He added in his report to clients that the investment bank's disclosed $5 billion hit to fourth-quarter earnings from the new tax law "makes the outlook for 2018 somewhat better. This is

the time to buy this stock."

Goldman shares fell more than 1 percent Friday to $253 a share after news of its filing discussing the tax law's hit to earnings. Bove's upgrade of the stock to buy from hold sees the shares rising about 9 percent to the new target of just more than $276.

The upgrade officially happened late Thursday afternoon, Bove said, but the note, with an addendum, went out Friday morning.

In late November, Bove said on CNBC's "Trading Nation" that he would "short Goldman Sachs." Bove has also called for the ousting of Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein.

"I still think the guy ought to be bounced," Bove said Friday. But "this is the right place, right time for Goldman Sachs to show huge increases in earnings."

What changed in just a few weeks?

Bove said in his research of banks, he found that Goldman was a leader in the growing businesses of corporate dealmaking and stock issuance.

"All of a sudden I said, 'Why the hell am I not buying the stock?'" Bove said.