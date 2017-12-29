Here’s why the best holiday gift for your kid might be a little less time online

Social media has been the big driver of tech sector growth over the last decade, but questions over its effect on children's mental health are on the rise. Even Silicon Valley gurus are stopping or reducing time spent online by their kids.

Caroline Knorr, the senior parenting editor at commonsense.org, spends much of her time addressing cyberbullying and excessive screen time. She told CNBC that tech addiction is no accident.

"Most social media platforms are designed to psychologically hook kids at a life stage where they are extremely vulnerable to peer approval," she added via email.

"So we want to encourage awareness around the tricks app companies use to make kids feel as though they have to check in all the time."

In a 2016 study of American families, commissioned by commonsense.org, it was found that media and technology use was a source of tension for many families and that people were struggling to focus due to frequent demands of social media and other online communication.