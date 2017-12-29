    ×

    It’s not just the cold weather — here’s what else could make natural gas a buy in 2018

    Natural gas plummeted this year, declining nearly 20 percent, but one strategist says a buying opportunity could be afoot.

    Larry McDonald of the Bear Traps Report explains why.

    • In December, the outlook for natural gas was quite bearish. But this week, as bitter cold spread throughout a portion of the U.S., the beaten-down commodity caught a bid and rose for three straight days.

    • This has created somewhat of a reversal in natural gas, and that will likely continue into 2018. This comes as the U.S. exports more natural gas.

    • A forecasted cold stretch could buoy prices into January.

    • Markets appear to be waking up to expected natural gas inventory drawdowns.

