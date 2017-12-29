Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GS, AAPL, SD, NFLX, IBM, BA & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Goldman Sachs – Goldman said current quarter earnings will be reduced by about $5 billion. In an SEC filing, Goldman said this is due in part to the reduction in the repatriation tax and resulting moves to bring cash back to the U.S.

Apple – Apple issued an apology for the recent revelation that its software slows down older iPhones to prevent excessive battery draining. The company said it did not intentionally shorten the lives of its products or degrade the user experience, and will also cut the price for replacing an out-of-warranty battery to $29 from $79.

SandRidge Energy – SandRidge is terminating its previously announced deal to acquire Bonanza Creek Energy. The move follows pressure from investor Carl Icahn to terminate the deal, although Icahn is not specifically mentioned in SandRidge's release which cites consultation with the company's largest shareholders. SandRidge will reimburse Bonanza up to $3.7 million in transaction-related expenses.

Huntington Ingalls – The stock will move to the S&P 500 from the S&P MidCap 400 index. The shipbuilder will replace C.R. Bard in the S&P 500, with Bard's deal to be acquired by Becton Dickinson on track to close Friday.

Volkswagen – Volkswagen will petition a German court to block the appointment of a special auditor for the automaker. A lower court ordered the appointment of the auditor last month to investigate management actions regarding Volkswagen's diesel emissions scandal.

Netflix – Netflix plans to increase salaries for its top executives, according to an SEC filing. The streaming video company cited the new tax law as the reason for those raises.

Priceline Group, IBM – The two companies reached an agreement that resolves a patent dispute between the firms and cross-licenses each company's patent portfolio. IBM had sued Priceline earlier this year, saying the travel website operator had willfully infringed four key IBM patents and had refused to participate in meaningful discussions.

AstraZeneca – AzstraZeneca was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" at JPMorgan Chase, which cites a strong 2018 growth trajectory for the drug maker.

Boeing – Boeing is on the verge of ending the year as the best-performing stock in the Dow Jones Industrial Average with a 90 percent gain. General Electric was the worst, down about 45 percent.