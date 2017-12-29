    ×

    Trading Nation

    The dollar is about to have its worst year since 2003

    How to play a weak dollar in 2018: Pro
    How to play a weak dollar in 2018: Pro   

    The U.S. dollar saw a stunning spiral downward this year, now tracking for its worst since 2003.

    One strategist closely looking at the dollar's technical setup says the greenback's current levels are at a key juncture.

    Matt Maley, equity strategist with Miller Tabak, breaks down possible scenarios for the dollar as it trades near these levels. Here's his take:

    • The dollar has fallen more than 9 percent this year, and on Thursday saw a move below a key line of support extending back to September. A move lower from here, just below the 93 mark, could prove positive for emerging markets and commodities.

    • Should the dollar move lower still, below its late November lows of 92.5, this would be quite negative on a technical basis.

    • Commodities will be of particular concern, given the recent leg higher seen in crude oil, gold, copper and silver.

    • This will matter for the broader market, too, as shares of commodity-related firms appear under-owned.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    USD INDEX
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...