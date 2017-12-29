Trump blasts 'Fake News' and the postal service in morning tweet spree

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Friday to tout achievements from his first year in office and rip "Fake News" and the United States Postal Service.
Repeating the claim that he is unfairly maligned by mainstream news outlets, the president said his approval rating was "approximately the same as President Obama on Dec. 28, 2009."
The president seemed to be citing Rasmussen Reports, the polling service that reported an approval rating of 46 percent for Trump on Dec. 28, 2017, and 47 percent for former President Barack Obama on the same day in 2009.
Other polling services, such as Gallup, YouGov and Ipsos put the president's approval rating at lower than 40 percent.
While the Fake News loves to talk about my so-called low approval rating, @ foxandfriendsjust showed that my rating on Dec. 28, 2017, was approximately the same as President Obama on Dec. 28, 2009, which was 47%...and this despite massive negative Trump coverage & Russia hoax!
The president also retweeted a series of posts from Republican politico Charlie Kirk, the executive director of Turning Point USA, a conservative political organization for college students. Kirk appeared on Fox Business channel Dec. 22, saying that Trump's accomplishments in his first year have been "truly historic."
3 big wins in 2017 you won't hear:Trump confirmed the most circuit court judges ever in a President's 1st year (all conservatives)Trump deregulated the economy more than any President in 100 yrsTrump opened up markets to allow billions of dollars of US goods to be exported
Departing from his list of accomplishments, the president lashed out against the U.S. Postal Service.
"Why is the United States Post Office, which is losing many billions of dollars a year, while charging Amazon and others so little to deliver their packages, making Amazon richer and the Post Office dumber and poorer? Should be charging MUCH MORE!" he wrote.