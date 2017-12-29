Trump blasts 'Fake News' and the postal service in morning tweet spree

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Friday to tout achievements from his first year in office and rip "Fake News" and the United States Postal Service.



Repeating the claim that he is unfairly maligned by mainstream news outlets, the president said his approval rating was "approximately the same as President Obama on Dec. 28, 2009."

The president seemed to be citing Rasmussen Reports, the polling service that reported an approval rating of 46 percent for Trump on Dec. 28, 2017, and 47 percent for former President Barack Obama on the same day in 2009.



Other polling services, such as Gallup, YouGov and Ipsos put the president's approval rating at lower than 40 percent.





The president also retweeted a series of posts from Republican politico Charlie Kirk, the executive director of Turning Point USA, a conservative political organization for college students. Kirk appeared on Fox Business channel Dec. 22, saying that Trump's accomplishments in his first year have been "truly historic."



