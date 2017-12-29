The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program is set to expire in March, creating an urgency in Congress to pass a law protecting the 800,000 undocumented immigrants brought here as children through no choice of their own.

The new law aims to give these so-called "Dreamers" protection from deportation and the ability to work here legally and pay taxes.

President Donald Trump on Friday said he wanted two major concessions in exchange for legal protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who came to the United States as children. That could complicate bipartisan talks.

Whether as teachers or nurses, or as entrepreneurs and home buyers, Dreamers make a huge, positive impact on the U.S. economy.

And now, regardless of DACA's fate in the courts, it's in Congress's power to do what is both right and economically smart. They can guarantee Dreamers stay here – in the only country many of them have ever known – and guarantee it in January, well before DACA officially expires a couple months later.

An immediate fix for Dreamers makes sense for three reasons.

First, the problem Dreamers and their employers face right now is uncertainty, uncertainty, uncertainty. Already, more than a hundred Dreamers ruled ineligible to reapply for DACA are losing their status every day. That number will grow to more than a thousand a day once DACA ends in March.