All major indexes turn lower as stocks struggle to hold opening gains

The Nasdaq composite turned negative soon after the open. Apple and Amazon.com traded more than half a percent lower.

Goldman Sachs briefly fell more than 0.7 percent as the greatest negative impact in the Dow after a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said the financial giant expects fourth-quarter earnings to decrease by about $5 billion, primarily due to repatriation provisions in the new U.S. tax law President Donald Trump signed last week.

The bill cuts the corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 posted five straight weeks of gains last week after President Donald Trump on Friday signed a bill that cuts the corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent. The president was able to sign the bill after Congress approved another bill to keep the federal government funded through Jan. 19.

U.S. crude oil futures rose to $60.32 a barrel, their highest since June 25, 2015.

Gold futures also traded higher, while copper fell more than half a percent after rising to a near four-year high earlier in the week.

The U.S. dollar index traded near 92.23, its lowest since Sept. 25. The euro climbed to $1.20, its highest since Sept. 22.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed at a record Thursday for the 71st time this year and was on pace for slight weekly gains. The last time the Dow rose in each of the final six full weeks of the year was in 1954. That does not include weeks encompassing two different years.

On a monthly basis, the indexes are also set for a historic end to the year.

On a total return basis, which includes dividends, the S&P 500 is on pace to post gains for every month of of the calendar year for the first time in history, according to Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial.

If the Nasdaq composite also holds gains for December, it will have posted gains in 11 of 12 months in 2017, a first for the tech-heavy index.The Dow is on pace for its first nine-month winning streak since 1959, and the S&P is on track for its first nine-month winning streak since 1983.

