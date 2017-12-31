Police in Houston discovered a small arsenal of firearms and ammunition in a downtown hotel room, according to reports.

Early Sunday, officers made the discovery at the Hyatt Regency on Louisiana Street after they were called to confront a man who was apparently intoxicated and causing a disruption, according to local television news station KPRC-TV. They arrested the man for trespassing and public intoxication, the station added.

When police attempted to gather the man's possessions, they found an AR-15 rifle, a shotgun and a handgun, along with many rounds of ammunition, according to the Houston Chronicle. It was unclear why the man had weapons and ammunition in his room. Police told the newspaper that they were waiting until the man sobered up before they interviewed him.

KPRC-TV said the room was located on the hotel's top floor.

A spokeswoman for the Hyatt Regency confirmed to CNBC that hotel plans to proceed with its New Year's Eve festivities, which include a massive balloon drop, a four-hour party and live musical acts. She could not confirm whether the hotel would add more security measures in light of the arrest, and added that guests' security in safety is a "top priority."

The incident comes nearly three months after a gunman opened fire on a crowd from a Las Vegas hotel room, killing dozens and injuring more than 500. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Days ago, Las Vegas unveiled heightened security measures for New Year's Eve, including more than 350 personnel from the Nevada National Guard.