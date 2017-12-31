Tech trends for 2018: From helpful robots to voice-controlled TVs

As people become more and more accustomed to talking to a smart speaker device, experts say we can expect to see companies experiment with robots that blur the line between a fun toy and a helpful hand around the house.

"They can look up pieces of information like your smart speaker, they can take photographs, and I think maybe you're going to start to see them edge into security, but I think that's a very much an open question," Anthony Ha of TechCrunch told CNBC's On the Money.

One company that's working on a home robot is Mayfield Robotics. The company plans to roll out a Kuri next spring for $899.

"The Kuri robot, they're doing kinds of computer vision. So they can tell not just who you are, but when this is a fun family activity and 'Let's snap a photo of this because you are probably going to want to capture this," said Ha.

Essentially, this means everyone can be in the picture in the moment and not have to worry someone stepping out to capture it.