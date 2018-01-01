One year on: Is Finland’s free money experiment working?

A routine trip to check the mail took an unexpected turn for Mika Ruusunen in November 2016.

"I opened it and I didn't understand it at all, so I gave it to my wife and asked her what the heck is this," Ruusunen said.

It was the Finnish government informing Ruusunen that he would start receiving free money each month as part of a first-of-its-kind experiment.

Ruusunen was among 2,000 unemployed Finns randomly selected from across the country for a trial testing universal basic income. Each month for two years he would receive 560 euros (roughly $670) from the government, tax-free. He was free to spend the money however he liked.

"I'm not accustomed to that kind of bureaucratic freedom," Ruusunen said.