The next calendar year is projected to be a "nerve-jangling" ride for global investors, strategists told CNBC, with recurring geopolitical tension and the frenzies of technology set to guide market trends.

Alongside the Winter Olympics and the soccer World Cup, traders will likely monitor North Korea's nuclear challenge, Brexit developments, China's economic reform and America's mid-term elections in the next 12 months.

Ahead of several absorbing battles for influence, CNBC takes a look at three key global themes set to influence financial markets in 2018: