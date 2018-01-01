The next calendar year should also see two competing political ideologies come to the fore, according to The Economist's Daniel Franklin.
"While President Donald Trump focuses on his inward-looking 'America First' agenda, France's President Emmanuel Macron promises a new kind of pro-globalization social contract, one that boosts competition and entrepreneurship while protecting workers who lose out," he said.
Trump has been accused of prioritizing national sovereignty over international alliances during his first 12 months in the Oval Office. However, the former New York businessman has insisted he wants to create good, well-paying jobs and his administration's plan includes an "America First" trade policy alongside corporate tax cuts and an ambitious bid to invest in infrastructure.
Nonetheless, Trump's "closed world views" are in direct contrast to Macron's, Franklin said.
The two leaders' opposing ideologies have been evident on the international stage before too. Shortly after Trump vowed to withdraw from the Paris climate change agreement, France's Macron announced an initiative titled "Make Our Planet Great Again" — an apparent rebuke to Trump's campaign pledge to "Make America Great Again."