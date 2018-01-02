If you believe in the government, Chinese consumer stocks will do well this year: TS Lombard

Chinese consumer stocks should do "really well" in 2018, Jonathan Fenby, China chairman at TS Lombard, told CNBC on Tuesday.

Fenby reasoned that this was due to the Chinese government's policies.

"If you believe in the politics, and I think we do now with Xi Jinping, it's going to be the fallout from the attempt to make China a fairer place, to spread the benefits of growth more widely (that will impact stocks)," he said.

This includes initiatives on behalf of the Communist Party to improve health, education and pension services.

The consumer staples sector of the Shanghai and Shenzhen-based CSI 300 index is up over 83 percent in comparison with 1 year ago, according to Reuters data. This includes stocks such as beverage company Kweichow Moutai and supermarket chain Yonghui Superstores.

Consumer staples steamed ahead of the technology and telecommunications sectors for example, which were up 23.2 percent and 24.0 percent respectively over the past 12 months.