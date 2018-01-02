Condolences for Bridgewater executive killed in a plane crash pour in over social media

Condolences for the death of an executive at the giant hedge fund Bridgewater Associates poured into the social media accounts of the fund's founder, Ray Dalio.

The executive, Bruce Steinberg, was killed along with this wife, three children, and seven others when the small charter plane they were aboard crashed in a mountainous area of Costa Rica over the weekend. The Steinbergs lived in suburban New York. Another American family that died in the crash was from Florida. The crash also killed the American guide and the Costa Rican pilot and co-pilot, according to multiple news reports.

On Monday, Dalio posted to his Facebook account and Twitter about the accident, calling Steinberg a "wonderful" man and adding, "Right now, we are each processing this devastating tragedy in our own ways.

At this time I will be devoting my attentions to doing this and helping others."

Steinberg, 50, was a senior investor at $160 billion-asset Bridgewater. A biographical description from a 2015 presentation at Tufts University identified him as head of credit markets research.