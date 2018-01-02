    Scenes from deadly protests in Iran

    Share

    ×

    Politics

    Scenes from deadly protests in Iran

    An Iranian woman raises her fist amid the smoke of tear gas at the University of Tehran during a protest driven by anger over economic problems, in the capital Tehran on December 30, 2017.
    STR | AFP | Getty Images

    Unrest in Iran erupted for a sixth-straight day Tuesday as demonstrators protest the countries economic troubles.

    The demonstrations, the country's biggest in years, were provoked by the high cost of living and widespread unemployment, challenging President Hassan Rouhani's economic policies.

    Clashes between protesters and security forces have resulted in hundreds of arrests and 21 deaths.

    Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has blamed "the enemies of Iran" of meddling in the country's affairs. Rouhani, a moderate in the Islamic Republic leadership, has said the demonstrators are actually calling for "more freedom," suggesting that the protesters are targeting hardliners rather than his government's policies.

    • Students clash with police at the University of Tehran.

      Iranian students scuffle with police at the University of Tehran during a demonstration driven by anger over economic problems, in the capital Tehran on December 30, 2017.
      STR | AFP | Getty Images

    • Demonstrators set fire to the Hozeh Elmieh seminary in the Takistan-Qazvin region northwest of the capital.

      ranian demonstrators set fire to the building of Hozeh Elmieh seminary in the Takistan in Qazvin, during protesting high prices and the poor state of the economy under President Hassan Rouhani.
      Sipa | AP Images

    • People gather in Tehran to protest. 

      People protest in Tehran, Iran on December 30, 2017.
      Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

    • A protester is shot dead by police in Dorud, in Lorestan province.

      Iranian protester shot dead by Police during the demonstrators protesting high prices and the poor state of the economy under President Hassan Rouhani. Dorud, Lorestan Province, Iran, on December 30, 2017.
      SalamPix | Abaca | Sipa USA | AP

    • Counterdemonstrations:  Iranians chant slogans as they march in support of the government near the Imam Khomeini grand mosque in the capital Tehran.

      Iranians chant slogans as they march in support of the government near the Imam Khomeini grand mosque in the capital Tehran on December 30, 2017. Tens of thousands of regime supporters marched in cities across Iran in a show of strength for the regime after two days of angry protests directed against the country's religious rulers.
      Hamed Malekpour | AFP | Getty Images

    • President Hassan Rouhani addresses during his Cabinet in Tehran.

      President of Iran Hassan Rouhani addresses during the cabinet meeting in Tehran, Iran on December 31, 2017.
      Iranian Presidency |Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

    • Students run for cover from tear gas at the University of Tehran.

      Iranian students run for cover from tear gas at the University of Tehran during a demonstration in the capital of Tehran, December 30, 2017.
      AFP | Getty Images

    • Demonstrators in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin support protests across Iran.

      People demonstrate in front of the Brandenburg Gate to support protests across Iran, in Berlin, Germany, January 2, 2018.
      Hannibal Hanschke | Reuters

    • Protesters demonstrate outside the Iranian Embassy in London.

      Opponents of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani hold a protest outside the Iranian embassy in west London, December 31, 2017.
      Eddie Keogh | Reuters

    • Demonstrators protest in front of Iranian Embassy in Rome.

      People stage a protest in front of Iranian Embassy in Rome, Italy, 02 January 2018. According to media, twelve demonstrators have reportedly died during the anti-government protest in Iran.
      ANSA | AP

    • Anti-government signs are posted outside the Iranian Embassy in London.

      Opponents of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani hold a protest outside the Iranian embassy in west London, Britain.
      Simon Dawson | Reuters

    more from Politics