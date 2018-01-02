Scenes from deadly protests in Iran

Unrest in Iran erupted for a sixth-straight day Tuesday as demonstrators protest the countries economic troubles.

The demonstrations, the country's biggest in years, were provoked by the high cost of living and widespread unemployment, challenging President Hassan Rouhani's economic policies.

Clashes between protesters and security forces have resulted in hundreds of arrests and 21 deaths.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has blamed "the enemies of Iran" of meddling in the country's affairs. Rouhani, a moderate in the Islamic Republic leadership, has said the demonstrators are actually calling for "more freedom," suggesting that the protesters are targeting hardliners rather than his government's policies.