Oil records strongest year opening since 2014 amid Iran unrest

Oil prices notched their strongest start to a calendar year since 2014 on Tuesday, amid anti-government protests in Iran and ongoing OPEC-led production cuts.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded at $60.45 a barrel, up 0.05 percent, at around 9.40 a.m. London time. The benchmark peaked at $60.74 a barrel earlier in the trading day, recording its highest level since June 2015.

Brent crude futures traded at $66.81 a barrel on Tuesday morning, down 0.1 percent, after hitting a May 2015 high of $67.29 a barrel earlier in the session.

It was the first time since January 2014 that both crude oil benchmarks had opened the year above $60 a barrel.