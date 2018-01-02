This simple chart shows stocks could have another big gain this year

Stocks are poised for another year of strong gains on the back of 2017's big jump, according to a simple chart put together by strategists at Credit Suisse.

The S&P 500 has gained more than 18 percent in a year 20 times since 1951, the chart shows. Those advances have been followed up by an annual increase of more than 10 percent on 10 occasions during that time.

Check out the chart below: