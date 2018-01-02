This simple chart shows stocks could have another big gain this year

"Historically, strong returns tend to be followed by strong returns in the subsequent year," Jonathan Golub, the bank's chief U.S. equity strategist, said in a note Tuesday.
Equities had a banner year in 2017, with the S&P 500 rising 19.4 percent. Stocks got a boost last year from strong growth in corporate earnings, solid economic data and expectations for lower corporate taxes. Last month, President Donald Trump signed a bill that slashed the corporate tax rate in the U.S. to 21 percent from 35 percent.
Credit Suisse was already bullish on U.S. stocks for 2018. Golub has a 3,000 target on the S&P 500 for this year. His target — along with his $155 earnings-per-share estimate — reflect "better corporate results (primarily in TECH+, Energy and Materials), a pickup in GDP forecasts for the upcoming year, and recent tax changes," he said.