Switching focus to 2018, with little economic news set to shake up sentiment, investors will be looking to the latest in geopolitics and commodities.

Markets worldwide are currently watching the geopolitical space, after news emerged that Iranian protesters had attacked police stations Monday, according to social media and news agency reports.

Concerns remain regarding North Korea's relationship with the West, after the isolated state's leader Kim Jong-Un warned the U.S. that he had a "nuclear button" on his desk, ready for use if his country was threatened. The leader did, however, offer optimism to South Korea, saying during his New Year's address that he was open to dialogue with the country.

Oil continues to be at the back of investors' minds after crude prices posted their strongest opening to a new year since 2014, as unrest in Iran lifted prices. Prices were relatively flat ahead of the U.S. open.

In data news, manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) data is due out at 9:45 a.m. ET.