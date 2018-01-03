Fire breaks out at Hillary and Bill Clinton's house in Chappaqua

A fire that broke out at former president and first lady Bill and Hillary Clinton's home has been extinguished, WNBC reported Wednesday.

Firefighters arrived on the scene of the Clintons' longtime home in Chappaqua, New York to fight a fire that has since been put out, the Chappaqua Fire Department told WNBC.

The Town of New Castle Police Department said no injuries were sustained by the fire. An ambulance on the scene left without transport.

Hillary Clinton's communication director Nick Merrill tweeted that the fire was in a building on the property used by the secret service, not the main residence.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.