Icy rivers, frozen fountains and treacherous roads: See how the bitter cold is affecting the US

Record subzero temperatures have gripped much of the U.S. this week, with more wintry weather in the forecast.

A "bomb cyclone" is bearing down on the East Coast bringing snow and icy conditions with it all the way down to Florida. The storm has already caused road closures in Georgia and some flight delays throughout the Southeast.

The frigid temperatures have been blamed for at least 12 deaths. Forecasters expect these cold temperatures and wintry conditions to worsen over the next few days.

Above: Visitors take photographs at the brink of Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on Dec. 29, 2017.