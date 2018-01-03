    Icy rivers, frozen fountains and treacherous roads: See how the bitter cold is affecting the US

    Visitors take photographs at the brink of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, as cold weather continues through much of the province on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.
    Aaron Lynett | The Canadian Press | AP

    Record subzero temperatures have gripped much of the U.S. this week, with more wintry weather in the forecast.

    A "bomb cyclone" is bearing down on the East Coast bringing snow and icy conditions with it all the way down to Florida. The storm has already caused road closures in Georgia and some flight delays throughout the Southeast.

    The frigid temperatures have been blamed for at least 12 deaths. Forecasters expect these cold temperatures and wintry conditions to worsen over the next few days.

    Above: Visitors take photographs at the brink of Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on Dec. 29, 2017.

    • Commuters brave subzero temperatures as they make their way to work in the Loop in Chicago. 

      Commuters brave sub-zero temperatures as they make their way to work in the Loop on January 2, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Record cold temperatures are gripping much of the U.S. and are being blamed on several deaths over the past week.
      Getty Images

    • Two women take a selfie photo in front of a frozen fountain in Bryant Park on a frigid day in New York City. 

      Two women take a selfie photo in front of a frozen fountain in Bryant Park on a frigid day in Manhattan on December 27, 2017 in New York City.
      Spencer Platt | Getty Images

    • Two police officers set up a barricade in front of a bridge that was closed due to ice on the road in Savannah, Georgia. 

      Two Savannah Chatham Metro Police officers set up a barricade in front of a bridge that was closed due to ice on the road, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in Savannah, Ga.
      Stephen B. Morton | AP

    • A young woman visiting from Florida takes a photo of a frozen water fountain in downtown Atlanta.

      Emme Hillman, visiting from Florida, take a photo of a frozen water fountain in downtown Atlanta, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. A brutal winter storm scattered a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain from normally balmy north Florida up the Southeast seaboard Wednesday.
      David Goldman | AP

    • Tony Sampson tries to warm up by a fire under the Eastex Freeway as temperatures hover in the 30s in Houston.

      Tony Sampson, who received a blanket from Star of Hope's Love in Action van, tries to warm up by a fire under the Eastex Freeway as temperatures hover in the 30s Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Houston.
      Michael Ciaglo | Houston Chronicle | AP

    • A coin-operated binocular is covered with snow on Goat Island at Niagara Falls State Park in Niagara Falls, New York.

      A coin operated binocular is covered with snow on Goat Island at Niagara Falls State Park in Niagara Falls, N.Y., Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.
      James Neiss | The Niagara Gazette | AP

    • Ice floats along the banks of the Hudson River at the Palisades Interstate Park in Fort Lee, New Jersey, with the George Washington Bridge in the background.

      A layer of ice is broken into pieces floating along the banks of the Hudson River at the Palisades Interstate Park with the George Washington Bridge in the background, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Fort Lee, N.J.
      Julio Cortez | AP

    • Omar Elkhalidi uses a wood shim to scrape ice off his windshield that accumulated overnight in Savannah, Georgia.

      Omar Elkhalidi uses a wood shim to scrape ice off his windshield that accumulated overnight from freezing temperatures, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in Savannah, Ga.
      Stephen B. Morton | AP

    • A farmer walks his horse across a barren field in freezing temperatures in Strasburg, Pennsylvania.

      A farmer walks his horse across a baron field in freezing temperatures in Strasburg, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.
      Matt Rourke | AP

    • Water squirts from a frozen fountain near downtown Charlotte, North Carolina.

      Water squirts from a frozen fountain near downtown in Charlotte, N.C.
      Chuck Burton | AP

    • A cyclist navigates the snow and ice in Charleston, South Carolina. 

      Street scene in Charleston, South Carolina, January 3, 2018.
      Rona Gromet

