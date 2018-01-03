First Look: Something smells fishy at this sports apparel business and Marcus Lemonis knows it

Rayjus is literally a sweat shop, the employees are up in arms, and one of the owners has a troubling side gig. If Marcus Lemonis can't get these unfocused owners to make some radical changes to their culture, their company will capsize.

When Marcus Lemonis isn't running his multi-billion dollar company, Camping World, he goes on the hunt for struggling businesses that are desperate for cash and ripe for a deal. In each one-hour episode of The Profit, Lemonis makes an offer that's impossible to refuse; his cash for a piece of the business and a percentage of the profits. And once inside these companies, he'll do almost anything to save the business and make himself a profit; even if it means firing the president, promoting the secretary or doing the work himself.