Intel denies bug caused security exploit, says it's working on fixes

Intel on Wednesday said it's working with AMD, ARM and software companies to resolve a security issue that was reported Wednesday.

The announcement comes after the Register reported that a patch for a serious security flaw in Intel chips could impact their performance. Intel stock was down as much as 6 percent on Wednesday as the report got wider attention, while AMD stock was up more than 8 percent; its chips were reported to be unaffected.

Intel suggested that other companies' chips could also suffer from the same problem.

"Recent reports that these exploits are caused by a 'bug' or a 'flaw' and are unique to Intel products are incorrect," the company said in a statement. "Based on the analysis to date, many types of computing devices — with many different vendors' processors and operating systems — are susceptible to these exploits."

The idea is to fix the issue "promptly and constructively," the statement said.