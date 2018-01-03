What is Mifid II? Europe introduces 'seismic' financial reforms

A set of sweeping reforms to Europe's financial industry came into force on Wednesday, with market participants in every corner of the continent's financial services system likely to be affected.

The new laws, which amount to the biggest change to Europe's financial markets in a decade, are an attempt by regulators to shine more light on how and when assets are traded.

"People are waiting to see what the person to their left and to their right does," Jake Green, financial regulation partner at Ashurst, told CNBC on Wednesday, adding that he anticipated low liquidity over the coming days and weeks.

While Green said the long-awaited introduction of sweeping reforms would finally provide market participants with some clarity, he insisted it remained a "seismic event" poised to shape how European financial markets operate for years to come.