Oil prices are poised to fall because there's little left to do but sell

"Everybody that wants to be long is long, and so all that can be done now is that it can be sold," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday. "And so we should see those net long positions unwind. That could present some downside risk."

However, the market is now finely balanced, so supply disruptions like last month's UK North Sea Forties pipeline outage can boost oil prices, he said. Geopolitical tensions like the unrest rocking Iran this past week can also push up prices, according to Smith.

Oil prices rose to their highest levels since mid-2015 on Wednesday as the protests continued, even though analysts said there was little risk of a supply disruption from Iran, OPEC's third largest producer.

While long positions have surged, short positions, or bets that prices will fall, have dropped to the lowest levels since February in recent weeks.

The last time short positions fell to these "extreme" lows, the oil market saw a more than 20 percent correction, said John LaForge, head of Real Asset Strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

"On the professional side, everyone's long. Everyone's into this trade already, so sentiment-wise, I think we're going down from here," he told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" on Friday.