Ripple, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency by value, hit a record high on Wednesday as its strong rally continues.



The digital coin reached $2.51, according to data from CryptoCompare, which tracks the price of various cryptocurrencies based on different exchanges.

This passed the previous all-time high of $2.44 on December 30.

Ripple's strong rally has seen its price increase by over 124 percent in one week, while it has surged over 39,600 percent in one year.