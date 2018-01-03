'Idiot' and 'dope': Book claims Trump's own advisors mocked him

Top White House officials derided President Donald Trump for his intelligence, according to claims in an upcoming book seen by NBC News.

Michael Wolff's book, "Fire and Fury," describes colorful comments made by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, former chief of staff Reince Priebus, chief economic advisor Gary Cohn and national security advisor H.R. McMaster.

"There was now a fair amount of back-of-the-classroom giggling about who had called Trump what. For Steve Mnuchin and Reince Priebus, he was an 'idiot.' For Gary Cohn, he was 'dumb as s--t.' For H.R. McMaster he was a 'dope.' The list went on," an excerpt reads, according to NBC.