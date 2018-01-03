    ×

    'Idiot' and 'dope': Book claims Trump's own advisors mocked him

    • Claims in an upcoming book say top White House advisors mocked President Donald Trump's intelligence using words like "idiot" and "dope."
    • The White House says the books is filled with "false and misleading accounts."
    Top White House officials derided President Donald Trump for his intelligence, according to claims in an upcoming book seen by NBC News.

    Michael Wolff's book, "Fire and Fury," describes colorful comments made by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, former chief of staff Reince Priebus, chief economic advisor Gary Cohn and national security advisor H.R. McMaster.

    "There was now a fair amount of back-of-the-classroom giggling about who had called Trump what. For Steve Mnuchin and Reince Priebus, he was an 'idiot.' For Gary Cohn, he was 'dumb as s--t.' For H.R. McMaster he was a 'dope.' The list went on," an excerpt reads, according to NBC.

    The book, set to be released Jan. 9, follows reports this summer that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called the president a "moron." Tillerson has not specifically denied making that comment.

    The comments in the book extended beyond the president himself. Former chief strategist Steve Bannon, whose comments about Donald Trump Jr. drew the president's ire, also called Ivanka Trump "dumb as a brick" in the book, according to NBC and The Wall Street Journal.

    Earlier Wednesday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the book was "filled with false and misleading accounts from individuals who have no access or influence with the White House."

