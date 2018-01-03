Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs; chip stocks rise

U.S. stocks rose to all-time highs Wednesday as a gain in chip stocks propelled the tech sector higher.

The Nasdaq composite jumped 0.6 percent, with Advanced Micro Devices surging more than 6 percent. The Register reported there is a security flaw with Intel processors. The report said the issue will require a significant security update of Linux and Microsoft Windows operating systems to work around it. AMD shares jumped on the back of the report.

Nvidia's stock climbed 5.2 percent, following AMD's gains. Intel shares, meanwhile, declined more than 2 percent.

"The 2017 trends are continuing in 2018," said Adam Sarhan, CEO of 50 Park Investments. "You're seeing a lot of money flowing back into the semiconductors" after some profit-taking at the end of last year.

The VanEck Vectors Semiconductor exchange-traded fund (SMH) easily outperformed the broader market last year. It rose 36.5 percent while the S&P 500 gained 19.4 percent.